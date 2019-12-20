Feed a Family in Fredericton tops $116K goal during annual campaign broadcast

Christmas will be a bit brighter for families across the Fredericton region after more than $132,000 was raised during Friday's Feed A Family broadcast.

The annual fundraiser raised money to help feed the 2,333 families using 11 food banks across the Fredericton region.

"We are so excited to receive the support yet again from the Fredericton and surrounding area," said Jane Buckley, chair of District 3 food banks.

It was an emotional morning for Buckley, who was blown away by the support from the community.

"People are so generous, so kind, so supportive of what we're doing. And what we're doing is feeding families."

Wow, another huge donation. $8000 fundraised by the Loyalist Rugby Club. Meghan Morrison, Simon Pacey and Desmond dropped by to make the presentation <a href="https://twitter.com/LoyalistsRugby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LoyalistsRugby</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MegAfee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MegAfee</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcwarmhearts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcwarmhearts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcfeedafamily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcfeedafamily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnb</a> <a href="https://t.co/8rdm4Bu8z4">pic.twitter.com/8rdm4Bu8z4</a> —@infoamfred

The exact total raised was $132, 496 — $16,000 more than the campaign's goal.

"It's the first time it's ever happened," said Buckley, who woke up shortly after five for the early morning campaign at the CBC station in Fredericton. "It's phenomenal."

For me, it's the circle of love that's happening over the Christmas season. -Elizabeth Crawford Thurber, Oromocto Food Bank

The radiothon started at 6 a.m. on CBC Radio One and featured live Christmas entertainment from the Leo Hayes High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Brad Hachey. The morning also included live music from Juno nominees the Fortunate Ones from Newfoundland.

Throughout the morning, residents and local business owners crammed into the CBC station to donate and watch the live performances.

Back for a second year with sounds of the season is the Leo Hayes High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Brad Hachey <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoHayesSRC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LeoHayesSRC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcfeedafamily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcfeedafamily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcwarmhearts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcwarmhearts</a>. <a href="https://t.co/CnKIFF8RH3">pic.twitter.com/CnKIFF8RH3</a> —@infoamfred

Donations included $8,000 from the Loyalist Rugby Club, $7,500 from the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival and $5,000 from Tim Hortons.

Elizabeth Crawford Thurber, who works out of the Oromocto Food Bank, applauded the people who work with local families in need throughout the year.

"The opportunity to be the voice for those people who really, really need the help … is a very important piece to this campaign," she said.

"For me, it's the circle of love that's happening over the Christmas season."