CBC New Brunswick's Feed A Family campaign exceeds goal

Information Morning Fredericton's Feed A Family campaign has reached its goal of feeding 2,150 families this Christmas, and more donations are rolling in.

The campaign which helps support families served by District 3 food banks in central New Brunswick has raised more than $107,900 so far.

The 2018 target was $107,500.

Jane Buckley, the executive director of the charity and District 3 chair for the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks, said the money raised will help pay for food for the next few months as Christmas food baskets are already paid for.

"This money that comes in through this campaign is basically replacing the money the food banks have had to use to pay for the Christmas hampers," said Buckley.

"It'll take us into January, February."

Buckley said the number of families served fluctuates from year to year.

CBC cameraman Ed Hunter shoots some carollers that performed at CBC Fredericton's open house on Friday. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

This year the goal was less than last year as the need was reduced last year, but Buckley said there has been a bit of an uptick to the 2018 numbers, which will have to be reflected in next year's goal.

Donations are still being accepted. They can be made over the phone via Stantec's toll free credit card line at 1-855-249-3509 until 5 p.m. Friday.