25 affordable homes announced for Fredericton

The federal government announced $5 million for 25 new affordable homes in Fredericton on Wednesday.

The developments are part of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative, a federal program to help cities and non-profit organizations build affordable homes for vulnerable Canadians, including homeless people.

"For many people, a home is a chance to start over, a home is an opportunity to have a stable life, a home gives you a chance to go back to work or go to school or pursue your dreams and hopes," said Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of housing and diversity and inclusion.

The province said it is contributing $1.82 million in capital funding for the projects, along with $2.28 million for rent supplements.

Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of housing and diversity and inclusion, was in Fredericton on Wednesday to announce $5 million for two affordable housing developments. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The money will go to two separate developments in the city.

The John Howard Society of Fredericton will build eight homes for newcomers, Black Canadians and women and children fleeing domestic abuse. Details about the location of the new homes were not available.

Skigin Elnoog Housing Corp. will build 17 homes as part of its Mahsus Lane Development on the north side.

Christin Swim, the general manager of Skigin Elnoog, said the private court off of Brookside Drive is set to be completed next year. She said the foundation will start being laid this summer and the homes should be at full capacity by next spring.

Swim said the private court off Brookside Drive is to be finished next year. (Ayten Kranat/Submitted by Christin Swim)

The housing will be targeted toward senior and disabled Indigenous populations across the province, she said.

"It's going to make a big impact certainly in our elder population," Swim said. "Simply because we have a lot of housing on the continuum but we have no seniors' housing."

Swim said this development is just a start because more seniors housing us needed New Brunswick's other major cities.

A unit in the Mahsus Lane Development will rent for 30 per cent of a client's income, said Swim.

In the first and second rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative, the federal government announced $9.3 million for 54 affordable homes in six First Nations across the province, some of which have already been completed, said Hussen.

"We're making sure that we're always keeping a laser focus on the challenges — the affordability challenges — that people are facing across Canada," he said.