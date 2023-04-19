Federal government workers hit the picket lines across N.B. Wednesday morning

Thousands of federal government workers hit the picket lines in New Brunswick on Wednesday morning after the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) failed to reach a deal before a Tuesday night deadline.

About 400 workers were out at the pay centre in Shediac, said Mike LeBlanc, regional vice-president for Government Services Canada, which is part of the Public Service Alliance.

He said spirits were high among picketers, and the reception from public passersby was positive.

"Lots of honking horns, people all nice and smiling, a lot of waving and so far so good," said LeBlanc.

Federal government workers on the picket line at Base Gagetown in Oromocto Wednesday morning. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

About 155,000 federal public servants went on strike at midnight. Wages are at the heart of the dispute, but so too, is remote working, said LeBlanc.

"We don't have telework language, and remote work and working from home is not in our collective agreement. So that's also one of the big points right now," he said.

LeBlanc was hopeful the strike wouldn't last long.

"Hopefully today, that's it. But the ball's in the Liberal government court," he said by phone from the picket line Wednesday morning.

He said he spoke to a couple of people from the bargaining team on Tuesday night and they said the two sides are "so far [apart] on certain points but they're close on others."

"So you know I'm confident that we're really close to get a deal …. because we don't want to be on the picket line. We want to be at work," said LeBlanc.

Workers in Moncton take to the picket lines on Wednesday morning. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

PSAC national president Chris Aylward announced at a Tuesday evening news conference the strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. ET Wednesday — setting the stage for one of the largest strikes in Canada's history, according to the union's website.

It represents "nearly 230,000 workers in every province and territory in Canada, including more than 120,000 federal public service workers employed by Treasury Board, and more than 35,000 employed by the Canada Revenue Agency."

The website said about a third of those workers are now on strike.

As a result, "Canadians can expect to see slowdowns or a complete shutdown of services nationwide beginning [Wednesday], including a complete halt of the tax season," disruptions to employment insurance, immigration and passport applications, interruptions to supply chains and international trade at ports and slowdowns at the border.

Workers walk the picket line Wednesday morning at the Atlantic Institution, a federal corrections facility, in Renous. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Negotiations between PSAC and Treasury Board began in June 2021, but reached an impasse in May 2022. The strike announcement came after two bargaining groups representing a significant part of the government workforce entered a legal strike position last week.

"We are still a ways apart, but we're staying at the table because we're still hopeful and our goal is still to get to a tentative agreement," said Aylward Tuesday evening.

"Our members are prepared to fight for a good, decent, fair collective agreement."

Public Service Alliance of Canada workers walk the picket lines near the Avenir Centre in Moncton. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

In a news release Tuesday night, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said it has "done everything it can" to reach a deal.

"The government has presented a fair, competitive offer to the PSAC and responded to all their demands," it said.