Feds give $20M to improve rail safety, but N.B. won't see any of it

The federal government is putting $20 million into rail safety improvements — but New Brunswick won't be seeing any of it.

The announcement comes after the death of Steven Harel, a Moncton man who was struck by a CN train in July of 2016 while crossing the railway tracks in downtown Moncton, in his electric wheelchair.

As a result, the Transportation Safety Board made several recommendations to Transport Canada following the death of the 29-year-old.

On Wednesday, Transport Canada announced 103 infrastructure improvement projects across Canada this year, which will include improved lighting, upgraded rail crossing signals, pedestrian overpasses, public education and research into new safety technologies.

Steven Harel, 29, died on July 27, 2016 after his wheelchair got stuck at a level crossing in downtown Moncton. (Diane Harel)

About $400,000 will go to the Canadian Owner-Operators' Cooperative to reduce the number of deaths from collisions between commercial vehicles and trains.

Another $200,000 will go to VIA Rail Canada Inc., for a suicide prevention program on the VIA Rail network with a focus on high-risk and high-incident areas.

"Transport Canada shares the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's commitment to advancing the safety of Canada's transportation system and is committed to working with stakeholders to further enhance the safety of Canada's railway system," the government agency said in an email.

When CBC News asked for an interview with Transport Canada, the government agency declined.

The lawsuit

Harel's parents, Diane and Yvon Harel, filed a lawsuit against CN Rail, the City of Moncton, Invacare Canada and Embracor Medical.

The lawsuit claims Harel's wheelchair became stuck at the railway crossing and that he waited an "excruciatingly long time" before the train struck and killed him.

It goes on to say that CN and the City of Moncton were negligent by failing to properly inspect, maintain and repair the railway crossing and street for safe use of wheelchairs.

Despite Wednesday's announcement, the Harels are still suing.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim who died in this tragic accident," Transport Canada said in an email.