New Brunswickers casting their votes in today's federal election

Voters have been casting their ballots across the province in today's federal election.

And for some New Brunswickers, the decision didn't come easily.

"I still hadn't decided right up until probably last night," said Rhonda Kay.

Kay voted in Fredericton this morning,

She knew from the last election, polling stations wouldn't be very busy the morning of the election, because most people are at work.

"It was very fast," she said.

It took Rhonda Kay the entire election campaign to decide who to vote for in the federal election. (Gary Moore/CBC)

After casting her vote, Kay expects some kind of minority government after the ballots are counted.

'Pretty barren'

Forrest MacKnight decided he would vote early in the morning to avoid the lines.

"It was pretty barren in there."

Forrest MacKnight decided he would vote early in the morning to avoid busy lines on election day. (Gary Moore/CBC)

MacKnight said he was pleased to see a number of young people voting and volunteering at the polls Monday.

"Pretty seamless, just like always," said the Fredericton native. "They take their precautions pretty seriously, which is nice to see."

According to Elections Canada, 160,987 New Brunswickers voted in the advance polls. As of Sept. 19, there were 23,140 New Brunswickers who provided mail-in-ballots.

MacKnight typically votes in the advance polls. But this year, he forgot. So he made his way into a polling station Monday morning.

"It's kind of exciting," he said.

'Get this pandemic cleaned up'

Once the winner is decided, MacKnight expects to see many posts on social media about the results.

"I'd kind of like to see everyone getting along as much as possible," he said. But, for now, he's just happy people are out voting.

Sandy Holland also decided to wait for election day to cast her ballot.

Once the election is over, Sandy Holland wants the pandemic cleaned up, because it has been affecting everyone. (Gary Moore/CBC )

"I wasn't ready," she said. "I want to wait right until the last minute."

By the time she went in to vote Monday morning, Holland felt like she had a better idea of how she was going to vote.

"We need to get this pandemic cleaned up, this is the major thing."

Voting and COVID-19

In order to vote, residents need to sanitize their hands before going inside and maintain a distance of six feet apart. At some polling stations, there are also disposable pencils voters can use.

Voters are also required to wear masks when they head inside to vote.

A woman heads into a polling station in Fredericton to cast her vote. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Frederick Chase said the voting process seemed a bit more organized than usual

He's hopeful for a more "responsible" government once the election's over.

Once the election is over, Frederick Chase said he's hoping for a more 'responsible' and 'honest' government. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"If you make mistakes, just admit it," he said. "People will respect you more for admitting your mistakes than trying to hide them."

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. Atlantic time.