Polls close in New Brunswick, home to several battleground ridings

Can the Liberals keep losses to a minimum in New Brunswick? Will East Coast gains spell a good night for the Conservatives? Can the Greens break through in the province for the first time?

Polls in Atlantic Canada are now closed, and many eyes will be looking to New Brunswick and the other three provinces for early indications of how election night in Canada will play out.

The CBC Poll Tracker indicated another majority for the Trudeau Liberals was well within their grasps until the final weeks of the federal election campaign, but recent polling and seat projections suggest the party is now in danger of not securing a plurality of any kind.

All 32 seats in Atlantic Canada, including the 10 New Brunswick ridings, were painted Liberal red in 2015, and the party is trying to limit expected losses four years later.

In New Brunswick, a trio of former Tory MPs are vying to regain their seats in Fundy Royal, Saint John-Rothesay and New Brunswick Southwest — three ridings that historically lean Conservative.

A surge of Green support in the Fredericton riding has party supporters hopeful Jenica Atwin can oust Liberal incumbent Matt DeCourcey and become the province's first Green MP.

The Liberals will be banking on strongholds in Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, Beaséjour, and Madawaska-Restigouche to come through. The party took more than 57 per cent of the vote in each of the ridings in 2015.

The other ridings — Tobique-Mactaquac, Miramichi-Grand Lake, and Acadie-Bathurst — were considered toss-ups heading into Monday.

Acadie-Bathurst is home to a pocket of NDP support after years of electing Yvon Gaudin, and it's where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made his first visit to the province early on in the campaign.

How to watch the results

CBC is tracking election results through a live blog and results page as they roll in from coast to coast.

An election night special, featuring check-ins with correspondents across the country, started at 7:30 p.m. AT. It is being broadcast on CBC TV, CBC News Network, Gem, cbcnews.ca, the CBC News App and social media. The CBC Gem coverage will include a sign language livestream.

CBC Radio is hosting an election night special beginning at 8 p.m. AT. You can listen on CBC Radio One or the CBC Listen App. That coverage will include two local breaks for New Brunswick results each hour, at 25 minutes past the hour and five minutes to the top of the clock.