Father and son have wind in their sails after 6-year build

As "weekend" carpentry projects go, a 20-foot sailboat was on the ambitious side for a father and son whose most advanced build until then had been a half-pipe skateboard ramp.

"I'm not sure that when we set out we ever really believed that we would do it," said Jeff McAloon.

Last week, he and his 18-year-old son Jonah launched Jonah's Ark from the Renforth Wharf in Rothesay.

"I was in the boat when we launched it off the trailer," said Jonah McAloon.

"It felt pretty cool to just feel it start to float and the coolest feeling was definitely sailing."

Strong wind added to the suspense and the challenge, said the father and son, but their craftsmanship withstood the test. Jonah's Ark was seaworthy.

"It was a nerve-racking day, to say the least," said Jeff.

"She floated. And sailed quite amazingly, actually."

"She sailed beautifully," said Jonah.

Jonah McAloon was 12 when he and his dad Jeff started building the sailboat from plans they found on the internet. (Jeff McAloon/Facebook)

Jonah McAloon was 12 when he came to his dad with the idea of building a boat that he could sail himself.

He frequently came up with "creative" ideas, said Jeff.

"This one he really stuck with."

Jonah attended a sailing camp when he was younger, but hadn't sailed in a few years before last week's launch.

He initially thought the boat would take "a few weekends" to build.

Jonah says he learned a lot of carpentry skills while working on the boat project. (Jeff McAloon/Facebook)

It took a few weeks to talk his dad into even starting. And six years to finally see the dream realized.

"I'm really glad we did it," said Jeff.

"We've learned a lot together and had a great time together and now we get to sail this beautiful boat."

The pair worked off of some hand drawn and typewritten plans they found on the internet, which Jeff estimated date back to the 1960s or '70s.

There were a fair number of mistakes, he said.

Jonah, Jeff and Angus McAloon in their boat as it takes shape. (Jeff McAloon/Facebook)

They asked around for advice, recalled Jonah, but everyone had a different opinion.

"So we kind of had to sort through it and see what would work for us."

"We were just kind of a day at a time and step by step."

The most challenging part, said Jonah, was the transom, a section on the stern that required "stringers," which essentially form the boat's backbone. The stringers had to be bent on two different planes and treated with epoxy, a clear polymer used to protect from moisture and other damage.

"There was a lot of cursing and trying to get them to work and a lot of snapped stringers," Jonah said.

His dad laughed at the memory.

Jeff said they didn't really know what they were doing, but took things one step at a time and figured it out as they went. (Jeff McAloon/Facebook)

"It's been pretty incredible to have this time with my boy, who is a young man now," said Jeff, "to go from me coaching him in the early years to many times him coaching me and fixing my mistakes ... to have, probably hundreds of hours together and to have this finished product and be able to enjoy it with him. It's one of the greatest moments of my life."

Jonah agreed he learned a lot in the course of the project.

He developed a lot of carpentry skills and discovered a passion for building things, which is leading him to pursue civil engineering studies at Dalhousie University.

"I think probably at the beginning of the project I wasn't much of a help," said Jonah.

But his dad said Jonah did much of the work from the get-go. When they began working on the keel of the boat in the basement of their old house, Jonah mixed the epoxy, laminated the boards and used the planer.

He maybe "took a little more direction back then" then he does as an 18-year-old, said Jeff.

Jonah got a few weeks off of school this year to work on the boat as part of his senior project at New Hampshire's Proctor College. (Jeff McAloon/Facebook)

Jonah said one lesson learned the hard way was the importance of taking your time and focusing on details.

"At the beginning of the project our motto was, 'As long as she floats,' and that kind of came back to bite us in the back later on because we realized that a lot of those small details that we didn't pay attention to, you really have to work around them later on."

As far as Jeff is concerned it was all time well spent. He urges anyone else who might be interested to give it a try.

"100 per cent - moms, dads, sons, daughters -- This is time you can't get back when your kids grow up. From my heart, do a project like this with your kid. And maybe do what we did. Don't focus too much on whether you can do it or not. Just start. And figure it out."

It sails! Jonah McAloon was 12 when he and his father Jeff began building a sailboat together. 9:20

Jonah is planning to sail every weekend this summer.

The boat has a cabin that sleeps two. His dad said he hopes he and his son will take at least one overnight trip.

"I think we definitely will," said Jonah.