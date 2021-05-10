77-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash outside Miramichi

A 77-year-old South Esk man is dead after a single-vehicle crash outside Miramichi.

The crash happened Sunday on Route 420 in South Esk, about 20 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

The RCMP's Sunny Corner detachment said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police believe the vehicle was heading east shortly after 5:30 p.m., when it veered off the road and into a ditch, where it struck a concrete culvert.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but their investigation is continuing.