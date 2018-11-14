Woman killed by transport truck while trying to help injured driver

A 33-year-old Burton woman was struck and killed by a transport truck on Tuesday after she stopped to help a driver who had rolled into a ditch.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the westbound shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway near Havelock, about 50 kilometres west of Moncton.

Riverview RCMP said the woman and another driver stopped to help an injured driver, whose truck had slid off Highway 2 and rolled into the ditch.

At the same time, a transport truck travelling in the same direction tried to move into the left-hand lane, away from the stopped vehicles on the right.

The transport truck "jack-knifed," causing the trailer to strike the two vehicles that had stopped to provide help, police said.

Two people who were standing outside their vehicles to help were both struck.

Weather likely a factor

The woman, who had been living in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., died at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the two other smaller vehicles were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not badly injured, police said.

Traffic was diverted from the area for several hours overnight.

Police said the investigation is continuing but they believe weather was a factor. Much of the province was hit with snow and high winds throughout Tuesday, and some roads were slippery.