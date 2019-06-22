Saint-Antoine man dies in two-vehicle collision

A 28-year-old Saint-Antoine man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Noinville, N.B., early Saturday morning.

Richibucto RCMP were called to the scene of a collision between a car and a parked SUV at around 3 a.m. on Route 126.

The SUV was stopped on the side of the road. RCMP believe the collision occurred when the car travelling southbound crossed the centre line and crashed into the SUV.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the car, died at the scene.

The lone occupant of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.