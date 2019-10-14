Man arrested after fatal stabbing near Fredericton
The RCMP is launching a homicide investigation after a 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday night in a home in Lincoln, N.B.
RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh said RCMP were called to a home on Gorham Court in Lincoln, about 11 kilometres south of Fredericton, at approximately 11:30 p.m.
"An altercation had taken place between two men," she said.
Rogers-Marsh said a 50-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene and another man fled on foot.
A 60-year-old man from Fredericton was arrested Monday morning.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating but no charges have been laid.