Man arrested after fatal stabbing near Fredericton

The RCMP in New Brunswick has launched a homicide investigation after a 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday night.

RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh said RCMP were called to a home on Gorham Court in Lincoln, about 11 kilometres south of Fredericton, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

"An altercation had taken place between two men," she said.

Rogers-Marsh said a 50-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene and another man fled on foot.

A 60-year-old man from Fredericton was arrested Monday morning.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating but no charges have been laid.