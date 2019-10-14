Skip to Main Content
Man arrested after fatal stabbing near Fredericton
New Brunswick

Man arrested after fatal stabbing near Fredericton

The RCMP is launching a homicide investigation after a 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday night in a home in Lincoln, N.B.

A 50-year-old man died after being stabbed in a home in Lincoln, N.B.

CBC News ·
RCMP say a 50-year-old man has died after being stabbed late Sunday night. (David Bell/CBC)

The RCMP in New Brunswick has launched a homicide investigation after a 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday night.

RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh said RCMP were called to a home on Gorham Court in Lincoln, about 11 kilometres south of Fredericton, at approximately 11:30 p.m.  

"An altercation had taken place between two men," she said.

Rogers-Marsh said a 50-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene and another man fled on foot. 

A 60-year-old man from Fredericton was arrested Monday morning. 

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating but no charges have been laid.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|