Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal stabbing near Fredericton

Peter Mollins, 60, has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Lincoln, outside Fredericton, on Sunday night.

At around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, RCMP were dispatched to a home in Gorham Court after a man was stabbed during an "altercation between two men," an RCMP release said.

Michael Sacobie, 50, died at the scene. Mollins allegedly fled before police arrived.

With the help of Fredericton police, Mollins was arrested Monday morning. On Monday evening, he appeared before a judge remotely and was charged with second-degree murder.

He's still in custody and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.