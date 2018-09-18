Grand Manan man found guilty of impaired driving in fatal New Year's crash

A young man from Grand Manan has been found guilty of impaired driving in a crash that killed a local fisherman on New Year's Day in 2018.

Daniel Greene's Chevy Silverado smashed into the ATV Derek Patey was operating on Route 776 near Seal Cove around 3 a.m.

The pickup truck was travelling a minimum of 160 km/h when it collided with the ATV, the Saint John courtroom heard Friday. It hit with such force that Patey was trapped beneath the engine block.

Greene's estimated blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was between 152 mg and 182 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, experts testified. The legal limit is 80 mg per 100 ml.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Deborah Hackett found Greene guilty of impaired driving causing death and killing someone while driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit.

That young man really took someone special from us. - Greg Kinghorn, victim's friend

But she found him not guilty of leaving the scene of an accident. She said his blood alcohol level was so high and witnesses said he seemed so confused, she wasn't convinced he fled to avoid police.

Greene, 23, has been remanded and will be sentenced Oct. 8 at noon. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Hackett ordered a pre-sentence report and victim impact statements will be prepared.

Russell Patey, father of Derek Patey, fought back tears outside the courthouse on Friday. (CBC)

Patey's father Russell broke down outside the courthouse on Friday.

"He was my son," he told reporters tearfully.

Russell and his wife Shirley live in Yarmouth, N.S., but attended the trial in June and Friday's verdict. They were joined by two of Patey's friends.

"He was the nicest guy that I ever met in my life and he was a long-time friend," said Willie Cook.

Greg Kinghorn said his friendship with Patey was "more of a brotherhood."

"That young man really took someone special from us," he said of Greene.

Derek Patey, 29, was killed in a crash on Route 776 near Seal Cove on Grand Manan around 3 a.m. New Year's Day. (Facebook)

Greene had hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Seal Cove home and as the party wound down, he wanted to go to another house party shortly before 3 a.m., the court heard.

Two women who had driven from Greene's home to the other party at the north end of the island were on their way back when they came across Greene's smashed-up pickup truck in the middle of the highway and a bloody body pinned underneath.

One of them called 911 and the other called Greene's home because he wasn't in his truck and they initially thought he might have been the one killed.

Greene's roommate and another friend went looking for him, found him walking along the highway and took him back home.

Defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald had argued there was reasonable doubt as to whether Greene was driving the truck at the time of the accident. No one saw him driving and Macdonald said it was possible one of his party guests drove it.

But the judge wasn't convinced. Patey's blood was found on Greene's shoes and Greene's DNA was found in blood on the deployed airbag, the court heard.

And Greene couldn't have been a passenger because the passenger seat sensor showed it was unoccupied.

Macdonald also argued Patey shouldn't have been operating his ATV on the highway, which contributed to his death. But Hackett noted Patey wore a jacket with reflective strips and suggested a sober driver travelling at the posted speed limit could have avoided an accident.

Greene's truck reached 173 km/hr 1.5 seconds before the collision, the court heard.