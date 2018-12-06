2 people found dead in Hampton-area house fire

Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a home just north of Hampton early on Friday morning.

Sussex RCMP Sgt. Jim MacPherson said the fire started just before 2:30 a.m. at a home on the Upper Midland Road in Midland, 17 kilometres north of Hampton.

"When the fire department and police arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames," MacPherson said.

The building collapsed later that morning.

"It's a total loss," he said.

MacPherson doesn't know what caused the fire but said it is not believed to be suspicious.

Autopsies were performed at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Saturday.

MacPherson wouldn't confirm the identity of the two victims.