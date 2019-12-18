1 dead in Saint John house fire, police say

One person has died and another was sent to hospital Wednesday after a fire in a west Saint John home.

City fire and police crews, as well as paramedics, arrived to find "smoke rolling out" of the Loyalist Lane residence shortly before 1 p.m, according to Jim Hennessy, communications manager for the Saint John Police Force.

The individual who survived escaped the home with minor injuries, he said.

Hennessy said in a statement to media there's no word on what caused the fire and there is an ongoing investigation.

Loyalist Lane is a small street in the Churchill Heights neighbourhood off Manawagonish Road.