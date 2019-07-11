63-year-old man dies in Saint-Quentin apartment fire

A 63-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Saint-Quentin on Thursday.

The fire started shortly after 2 a.m. at the five-unit building on Canada Street in the northwestern New Brunswick town.

An unconscious 63-year-old man was removed from the building and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a statement. His name was not released.

The other tenants were not injured during the blaze, police said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the man's death.

RCMP are working alongside the New Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office to determine the cause of fire.

Investigators do not consider the fire suspicious.