Elderly man found dead after garage fire in Saint John
Police, fire department and coroner's office investigate death of 85-year-old on Midwood Avenue Thursday night
Saint John police are investigating the death of an elderly man, who was found inside a burning garage on the city's east side Thursday night.
Emergency crews responded to a residence on Midwood Avenue, off Red Head Road, around 8:50 p.m., after a 911 caller reported seeing smoke coming from the detached garage, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force on Friday.
When crews arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames, said Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca.
"The victim, an 85-year-old man, was found inside the garage and pronounced dead at the scene," he said.
No other injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to the house.
The force's major crime unit, the fire department and the coroner's office are conducting a joint investigation.
Anyone with information can call police at 1-506-648-3333, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
