Police say 4-year-old girl was found dead after Miramichi fire

A four-year-old girl was found dead following a house fire last week in Miramichi, police in that city now say.

The police force issued an update on the investigation of the Sept. 22 fire that offered more details about the victim.

Police had previously described the person as a youth. The name of the girl was not released.

An investigation into how she died and the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

"This is an unimaginable loss for the family and the communities of Natoaganeg and Esgenoopetitj," Det. Const. Andrew Vickers said in a statement to CBC News.

"The Miramichi Police Force is offering its full support and sincerest sympathies during this difficult time."

Ian Johnston woke to the sounds of sirens at 1a.m, but says the house was already gone by then

CBC requested an update Wednesday from the New Brunswick coroner's service and the fire marshal's office, both part of the Department of Public Safety.

Judy Désalliers, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email that the investigation remains ongoing.

Emergency crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m. at a house on Centre Street in the southeast side of the city.

Police previously said that once the fire was brought under control, personnel entered the building and found a body.