A person was found dead after an apartment building caught fire early Wednesday morning in Lincoln.

Jody Price, fire chief of the Oromocto Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched to a four-unit apartment building on Nevers Road, about 15 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

Price could not provide information about the person who died. Only one of the apartments was occupied.

"The apartment building was under renovations and some of the apartments were empty," Price said.

An autopsy on the victim is expected to be performed.

The fire broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. and spread to the attic of the building.

Two of the units in the apartment building sustained fire and smoke damage, Price said.

About 30 firefighters were at the scene, including firefighters from the Fredericton and New Maryland fire departments.

RCMP, the Oromocto Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal are conducting an investigation to determine what caused the fire.