Peninsula community still shaken after 2 people die in house fire

The Kingston Peninsula community is in shock after a fire claimed the life of two people Friday.

RCMP have not identified the two people who were in the Worden Road house, about 50 kilometres northwest of Saint John, when it burned down.

Firefighters from several stations were on the scene at the northeastern end of the peninsula shortly after the call came in at 8 a.m. Friday, but the house was already in flames, said Peninsula Fire Department Chief Helen Comeau.

"Somebody who lives on the road called it in," Comeau said. "They drove by, and when they called 911, said it was fully engulfed in flames at that time. I couldn't imagine being that individual, feeling so hopeless.

"It's awful, you know, what a community member would feel like."

Comeau said she didn't know the people who lived in that house personally, but some of her firefighters do.

"We're all kind of part of this small community, and you know whose house that is," she said.

Resident Heather Pennell says a fatal fire is shocking in the community of Kingston, N.B. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

She said when firefighters got there, the house, a truck and an RV were on fire. She said firefighters knocked down the flames within 30 minutes, but it was too late to save the two people inside the house and their pets.

Heather Pennell works at a local store in Kingston, where the population is about 3,000 people. She said this loss is especially challenging in a small community.

"It's devastating, especially right before Christmas," she said. "It's just a shock. … We thought it was one person that had perished."

Resident Hayley Lord said she grew up on Worden Road and has biked by the house a thousand times. She said this loss will stay with her.

"You see all these houses and stuff, and even for one to be gone, it just changes things, right?" she said. "For people to go through that, and their family members to mourn their deaths, especially close to Christmas, is terrible."

Hayley Lord says she's thinking of the family who lost two members. (Anikan Etuhube/CBC)

RCMP Sgt. Tyson Nelson said police don't believe the fire is suspicious.

"It was determined not suspicious after consultation with the fire marshal," he said.

He said the possible cause of the fire won't be released "for privacy reasons."

He said they also believe they know who the two people are, but are waiting for the coroner's office to confirm. He said the force rarely shares the name of people who died unless the family asks them to do so.