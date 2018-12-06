3 teens dead after crashes in Boiestown and Moncton

There have been three serious motor vehicle crashes in New Brunswick in the past 24 hours leaving three people dead and two others in hospital.

Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Taxis River Road in Boiestown, N.B., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

The male driver and a female passenger died. A third teenager, a female passenger, was transported to hospital in Fredericton.

"The car left the road and collided with a big tree," said RCMP Sgt. Pierre Chaisson.

Fatal motorcycle crash

At around 2 a.m. Codiac RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle colliding with a van at the intersection of Mapleton and Mountain roads. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old Dieppe man died after his motorcycle collided with a van at the intersection of Mapleton and Mountain roads in Moncton.

Chaisson said the van and the bike were travelling in opposite directions and RCMP believe the motorcycle struck the van that was turning in front of it.

The driver of the van was not injured.

SUV collides with tractor-trailer

An SUV collided with this tractor-trailer while attempting to pass another vehicle in Cocagne. The driver of the truck was uninjured but the driver of the SUV was transported to a Moncton hospital. (Submitted by Lisa Chamberlain)

The first accident took place Saturday afternoon on Route 11 near Cocagne.

RCMP said a man driving an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer while attempting to pass another vehicle.

The male driver of the SUV was transported to a Moncton hospital and is now in stable condition.

There was no word on the condition of the tractor-trailer driver.