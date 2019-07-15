69-year-old Moncton man dies after crash between SUV and transport truck

A 69-year-old Moncton man whose SUV hit a tractor-trailer truck near Bouctouche is among the dead after three fatal crashes in New Brunswick over the weekend.

Richibucto RCMP said the man was the lone occupant of the SUV that crashed into the truck around 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 11 near the southeastern New Brunswick community of McKee Mills, about 10 kilometres south of Buctouche.

The man was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died.

Police said the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

"The collision occurred when the SUV crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the tractor-trailer," police said in a statement Monday.

The Southeast District RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

3 teens dead after crashes

Meanwhile, two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Taxis River Road in Boiestown, just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Taxis River, and a 14-year-old girl from Doaktown, died at the scene.

A third teenager, an 18-year-old Blissfield woman, was transported to hospital in Fredericton.

Earlier on Sunday, at about 2 a.m., a 19-year-old Dieppe man died after his motorcycle collided with a van at Mapleton and Mountain roads in Moncton.

Chaisson said the van and the bike were travelling in opposite directions, and RCMP believe the motorcycle struck the van that was turning in front of it.