41-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Shediac Bridge
A 41-year-old woman from Cormier-Village, southeast of Shediac, died following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, RCMP say.
In a release, police say that at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Shediac RCMP, Shediac Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 134 in Shediac Bridge.
The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene, said the release.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office are assisting the investigation.
RCMP say an autopsy will be done to determine the woman's exact cause of death.