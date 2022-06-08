Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

41-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Shediac Bridge

A 41-year-old woman from Cormier-Village, southeast of Shediac, has died following a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Bridge.

RCMP say the driver of the car, from Cormier-Village, died at the scene

CBC News ·
Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a woman from Cormier-Village, about 20 kilometres southeast of Shediac, on Tuesday. (CBC)

A 41-year-old woman from Cormier-Village, southeast of Shediac, died following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, RCMP say.

In a release, police say that at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Shediac RCMP, Shediac Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 134 in Shediac Bridge.

The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene, said the release.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office are assisting the investigation.

RCMP say an autopsy will be done to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now