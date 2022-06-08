41-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Shediac Bridge

A 41-year-old woman from Cormier-Village, southeast of Shediac, died following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, RCMP say.

In a release, police say that at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Shediac RCMP, Shediac Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 134 in Shediac Bridge.

The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene, said the release.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office are assisting the investigation.

RCMP say an autopsy will be done to determine the woman's exact cause of death.