3 dead, 1 seriously injured after head-on crash near Belledune

​Police say two men from New Brunswick and a woman from Labrador have died following a head-on crash on Route 11 in northern New Brunswick Saturday morning.

A fourth person has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Two horses were also killed when two trucks collided on the untwinned section the highway, said RCMP Sgt. Alice Desroches.

She said it happened around 11 a.m. near Belledune, north of Bathurst.

RCMP Sgt. Marc Tremblay said a pick-up truck carrying two people from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N,L., was travelling northbound on the highway when it crossed the centre line and struck a pick-up with two men from McKenzie Corner, N.B., who were hauling horses toward Bathurst.

Labrador man injured

A 77-year-old woman from Labrador, who was a passenger in the northbound truck, was taken to hospital but died of her injuries. The 73-year-old Labrador man who was driving that truck remains in hospital but is expected to survive.

The 69-year-old man and 23-year-old man from McKenzie Corner, near Woodstock, N.B., were pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation, Tremblay said.

Police say a section of the highway will remain closed until further notice.

The families of the three people who died have been notified, Desroches said.