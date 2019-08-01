55-year-old woman dead after SUV crash in Colpitts Settlement

A 55-year-old woman is dead after crashing the SUV she was driving into a pole in Colpitts Settlement, almost 30 kilometres southwest of Moncton, on Wednesday.

Riverview RCMP said the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the Salisbury Back Road. Police said they believe the vehicle left the road, rolled over and collided with the pole.

In a statement, police said the woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital, where she died.