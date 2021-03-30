31-year-old woman dead after crash in Oromocto

A 31-year-old woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Oromocto on Wednesday.

RCMP Const. Hans Ouellette said the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the Restigouche Road near the intersection with Broad Road.

The woman, who was from Waterville, a community about 10 kilometres south of Oromocto, died at the scene of the crash from her injuries, Ouellette said.

CBC News has asked for more information about the crash and is awaiting further response from RCMP.