Woman, 37, dies in single-vehicle crash in Keswick Ridge

A 37-year old woman from Keswick Ridge, N.B., was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash.

According to a news release, RCMP responded to the crash Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Route 616 and Holyoke Lane in Keswick Ridge, west of Fredericton.

The driver, a 37-year old woman from Keswick Ridge, died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Police say a young child was the only passenger in the vehicle and was transported to hospital, but is not believed to be injured.

The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, left the road and rolled several times.

An investigation has begun.