Edmundston man dies after collision with transport

A 33-year-old Edmundston man has died following a two-vehicle collision Thursday in northwestern New Brunswick, according to the RCMP.

Officers from the Saint-Léonard detachment arrived at the intersection of Toussaint Road and Chemin Deuxième Sault in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, a rural community north of Edmundston, shortly before 10 a.m.

Police say the man was travelling on Toussaint Road when his car was struck at the intersection by a transport hauling logs.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The transport driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.