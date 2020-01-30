Edmundston man dies after collision with transport
A 33-year-old Edmundston man has died following a two-vehicle collision Thursday in northwestern New Brunswick, according to the RCMP.
Truck hauling logs collides with car in northwestern New Brunswick
Officers from the Saint-Léonard detachment arrived at the intersection of Toussaint Road and Chemin Deuxième Sault in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, a rural community north of Edmundston, shortly before 10 a.m.
Police say the man was travelling on Toussaint Road when his car was struck at the intersection by a transport hauling logs.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
The transport driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were the sole occupants of the vehicles.
The investigation is ongoing.