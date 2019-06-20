New Brunswick man dies after crashing car into house

A 28-year-old New Brunswick man died after his car left the highway and crashed into a house in Aroostook Junction, about 10 kilometres north of Perth-Andover.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, is believed to have lost control while driving on Highway 130 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, West District RCMP said.

The man, who was from Tilley, north of Aroostook Junction, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

No one in the home was injured.