Wards Creek man dies following crash near Moncton
A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Gallagher Ridge, about 30 kilometres northwest of Moncton, N.B.
A 61-year-old Wards Creek, N.B., man is dead following a crash Sunday in Gallagher Ridge, about 30 kilometres northwest of Moncton.
RCMP said Riverview RCMP responded to the scene of the head-on crash on Route 126 at around 4:30 p.m.
The 61-year-old man from the community south of Sussex died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash.