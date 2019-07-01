Wards Creek man dies following crash near Moncton

A 61-year-old Wards Creek, N.B., man is dead following a crash Sunday in Gallagher Ridge, about 30 kilometres northwest of Moncton.

RCMP said Riverview RCMP responded to the scene of the head-on crash on Route 126 at around 4:30 p.m.

The 61-year-old man from the community south of Sussex died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash.