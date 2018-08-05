Collision on Acadian Peninsula 2nd fatality on N.B. roads this weekend

One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles collided Sunday on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula.

The collision happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Route 11 in Village Blanchard, said RCMP Cpl. Mario Maillet.

The single occupant of one vehicle died at the scene, he said. The two others in another vehicle were taken to hospital.

RCMP are investigating the cause.

It is the second fatality on New Brunswick roads this weekend, and at least the fourth this month.

In July, at least 13 people died in eight collisions on New Brunswick roads, prompting RCMP to issue a warning to drivers to be cautious this long weekend.