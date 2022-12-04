Content
2 dead, 2 injured in collision Sunday in northern New Brunswick

Two people are dead and two others are in hospital following a crash on Route 17 in Robinsonville, N.B., on Sunday morning.

Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened

RCMP say Route 17 has reopened after a crash that killed two people and injured two more. (RCMP)

RCMP say two men are dead following a three-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Robinsonville, N.B., shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Two other people were injured and were taken to Campbellton Regional Hospital, according to a spokesperson.

This was the second collision involving multiple fatalities in New Brunswick this weekend. 

Roads were extremely icy at the time of the collision, the spokesperson said.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened shortly after 5 p.m. AT, according to a tweet from the RCMP.

With files from Radio-Canada

