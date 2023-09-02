Drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 130 in Lansdowne
Two people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 130 in Lansdowne, N.B., RCMP say. The drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.
Western Valley RCMP called to report of crash early Saturday
RCMP in New Brunswick say two people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 130 in Lansdowne, which is north of Woodstock.
The drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.
Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of the collision at approximately 2:06 a.m., according to a media release.
A 51-year old man from Kilburn and an 18-year old man from Fosterville died at the scene as a result of their injuries.
The cause of the crash is not known. An investigation is underway.