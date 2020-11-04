Collision claims life of Campbellton woman, 33

A 33-year-old woman from Campbellton has died following a head-on collision between an SUV and tractor-trailer in Glenwood, N.B.

At about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Route 11, south of Miramichi.

The collision is believed to have occurred when the SUV travelling northbound crossed the centerline and collided with the tractor-trailer travelling southbound, according to the RCMP.

The driver, who was the only person in the SUV, was transported to hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, also alone in the vehicle, was not injured.

A two-kilometre stretch of the highway was closed after the collision Wednesday night, but reopened several hours later.

The investigation is ongoing.