Youngs Cove woman dies in Route 105 rollover

A 32-year-old Youngs Cove woman has died following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

The crash happened along Route 105 in Youngs Cove, a small rural community about 80 kilometres east of Fredericton, around 11 p.m., Oromocto RCMP said Thursday.

Investigators believe the car left the road and rolled over, and the driver died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to identify the cause of death.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.