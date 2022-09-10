22-year-old N.B. woman dies in Keswick Ridge crash

A 22-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Keswick Ridge, New Brunswick on Friday afternoon.

The Central Hainesville woman was driving a car eastbound on Route 616 when the vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction, according to an RCMP news release.

The Keswick RCMP detachment, Keswick Ridge Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the call at around 3:10 p.m.

The woman died at the scene.

The sole-occupant of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Route 616 was closed for about four hours but has since re-opened to traffic.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the woman's cause of death.