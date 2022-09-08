One man dead after 2-vehicle crash near Port Elgin

A 46-year-old Nova Scotia man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Malden, near Port Elgin in southeast New Brunswick.

Sackville RCMP, Port Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, the only occupant of the car, was believed to be travelling east on Route 16 when he crossed the centre line and collided with the pickup truck, according to a release sent out by RCMP on Thursday.

Police said the driver, who was from River Philip, died at the scene. The man travelling in the pickup truck was taken to hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.