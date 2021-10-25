Flags lowered at UNB after car accident on Fredericton campus claims woman's life

Flags have been lowered at the University of New Brunswick and students are being encouraged to seek counselling support after a horrific car accident at the Fredericton campus.

The accident occurred last Tuesday morning, when a man and a woman were involved in a single-vehicle collision on the campus's Dineen Drive.

Fredericton police released few details about the incident.

In an email Monday, spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said the car's occupants — both in their 70s — were taken to hospital, and the woman died of her injuries the following day.

Bartlett did not confirm the cause of the accident, noting it is under investigation, but the university's student newspaper, The Brunswickan, has reported that the vehicle crashed into the Lady Beaverbrook residence, which is on Dineen Drive.

"Witnesses say that the vehicle failed to follow the path of Dineen Drive, going over the curb and hitting the side of the building," the paper reported.

UNB cites 'heroic efforts' of car's occupants

In an email to staff and students on the weekend, university president Paul Mazerolle said it was possible that many more people might have been impacted "if not for the heroic efforts of the occupants of the vehicle."

He urged students, staff and any others who witnessed or were affected by the incident to reach out for support.

"As we all try to understand what, why and how this accident occurred, it is important to acknowledge this incident will be understandably challenging for many people," Mazerolle said.

"Events like these are difficult to process and many will be deeply impacted by this incident."

Mazerolle also extended condolences to the family of the victim and noted flags at the university have been lowered "to honour the life of this individual."