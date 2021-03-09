Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Quispamsis

A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Quispamsis on Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from local police.

Members of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force were called shortly after 8 a.m. to the scene on Parkside Road, which runs parallel to Highway 1 and through a large mobile home park.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was found dead on scene.

The identity or age of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.