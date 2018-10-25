Saint John teen to be tried by judge and jury for fatal altercation

A Saint John teenager charged with manslaughter after a fatal altercation outside an uptown bar has chosen to be tried by a judge and jury and will have a preliminary hearing next May.

William Ronald Jordan, who was 19 when he was charged in the death of 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer, was not present in court on Thursday, but his lawyer elected the mode of trial on his behalf.

Jordan and Dwyer allegedly argued in front of Peppers Pub on July 13, before Dwyer struck his head and suffered critical injuries.

Dwyer — a well-liked musician and veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces — was placed on life support and died three days later.

Anthony Dwyer, 54, was taken off life support and died three days after the encounter. (Facebook)

Jordan was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter after Dwyer's death.

At Jordan's first court appearance, supporters of Dwyer's family and supporters of the accused skirmished outside the building, exchanging insults.

Jordan was released on bail on conditions to keep the peace, abide by a curfew, reside with his parents, not to consume alcohol to the point of attracting police attention, attend court until the conclusion of the proceedings against him.

Court dates set

On Thursday, Jordan's lawyer, James McConnell, requested that Judge W. Andrew LeMesurier consider revising Jordan's conditions.

He asked that the conditions be amended to allow Jordan to travel with his parents away from their residence.

When McConnell suggested the revision might be made without his client being present in court, LeMesurier denied the request, saying "this is a manslaughter charge … we need to make sure he's very clear on the conditions."

A pre-trial hearing will be held Jan. 22, and five days were set aside for the preliminary hearing, starting May 13 at 9 a.m.