31-year-old man dies after his ATV leaves a trail in northeast

A 31-year-old man from northeastern New Brunswick was found dead on Sunday after his all-terrain vehicle left a trail in the Haut-Rivière-du-Portage area, south of Tracadie-Sheila.

At about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, the Northeast District RCMP received a call after another ATV operator discovered tracks leading from the trail to a nearby brook.

According to a news release from the RCMP, an ATV was located near the brook, but there was no sign of the driver, a resident of Bois-Gagnon, west of Tracadie-Sheila.

Members of the Tracadie RCMP and the RCMP's police dog services searched the area. The RCMP's drone was also used to search.

"The man was located deceased in the water a short distance away, shortly before noon," the news release said.

RCMP are still investigating why the ATV left the trail.