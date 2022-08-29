Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

17-year-old driver dies after crash near Moncton

A 17-year-old has died following a single-vehicle crash near Moncton, police said Thursday. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police believe male driver lost control, and vehicle rolled over

Isabelle Leger · CBC News ·
Fatal crash happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on Route 535. (CBC)

A 17-year-old has died following a single-vehicle crash near Moncton, police said Thursday.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which crashed shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Route 535 in Cocagne, about 35 kilometres northeast of Moncton.

Richibucto RCMP said they believe the driver, from Dixon Point in the Bouctouche area, lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and rolled over. 

The teen was ejected and later transported to hospital, where he died.

The investigation is continuing with the help of an RCMP collision reconstructionist. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Isabelle Leger

Isabelle Leger is a reporter based out of Fredericton. You can reach her at isabelle.leger@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now