17-year-old driver dies after crash near Moncton

A 17-year-old has died following a single-vehicle crash near Moncton, police said Thursday.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which crashed shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Route 535 in Cocagne, about 35 kilometres northeast of Moncton.

Richibucto RCMP said they believe the driver, from Dixon Point in the Bouctouche area, lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and rolled over.

The teen was ejected and later transported to hospital, where he died.

The investigation is continuing with the help of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.