Fast-tracked nursing degree coming to UNB Saint John

A new three-year nursing degree will begin next year at UNB Saint John.

The pilot program will offer what the government is calling a "condensed degree," alongside the usual four-year bachelor of nursing program.

The province is providing an initial sum of $412,000 to UNB to help start the program and has committed to funding just over $1.2 million, over three years, based on an evaluation.

"Together with the Government of New Brunswick, we continue to find exciting and innovative ways to address health-care staffing gaps around the province," said UNB president and vice-chancellor Paul Mazerolle in a news release.

The new program will mean UNB Saint John will offer 21 additional seats in their bachelor of nursing program and will have three terms per year, instead of two, delivering the same curriculum.

"Our government continues to do everything it can to satisfy the demands for resources in the province's nursing profession," said Arlene Dunn, minister of post-secondary education, in the news release.

Challenges to staffing in N.B.

The announcement comes at a time when New Brunswick is struggling with understaffed hospitals. The Nurses Association of New Brunswick, the regulatory body for the profession, announced earlier this summer that 657 new nurses were registered between December 2022 and May 2023.

However, Nurses Union president Paula Doucet said in an interview with CBC News last week that the numbers are misleading, noting that between the two health authorities, only 234 nurses had been hired.

New Brunswick Nurses Union president Paula Doucet said that N.B. Nurse Association numbers on new nurses were misleading. (Radio-Canada)

Friday's news release said the new fast-tracked nursing program at UNBSJ comes in addition to other initiatives to help solve staffing issues.

These initiatives include increasing the number of seats available for licensed practical nurses to apply directly to a bachelor of nursing program, expanding nurse practitioner programs at Université de Moncton and doubling the number of nurse practitioner seats at UNB.