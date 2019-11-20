Operators of small family farms say they're tired of being ignored by government
Farmers brought 50 chickens to the lawn of the legislature this week to help make their point
Farmers across New Brunswick say the family farm doesn't get the attention it deserves from the provincial government.
And, at a protest this week at the legislature in Fredericton, they paraded a flock of about 50 chickens onto the lawn to make their point.
"We have to get creative because the normal channels obviously don't work but that's why my chickens are here. Maybe they'll listen to that," said Aaron Shanz, a chicken farmer from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent.
Shanz is just one of the farmers disappointed with how the provincial government supports the agriculture industry. Earlier this week, the National Farmers Union released a statement alleging that family farms have been ignored.
In the statement, the union had three suggestions for the government, including a produce logo so consumers can identify New Brunswick products, the implementation of policies that require institutions such as schools and hospitals to use local food, and the lifting of restrictions on the number of chickens and hens small farms can have.
Shanz brought his chickens to the legislature to protest against a regulation that restricts small farms from profiting off more than 199 chickens or hens.
"Basically it's a number that was calculated specifically to make sure that, if you're not a quota-holder farmer, you're not going to be able to make a living off of egg production, for example," Shanz said.
A quota is a type of permit only a few farmers in the province have. Quotas were established under the Farm Products Agencies Act as a form of production control to prevent surpluses and shortages that cause significant price fluctuations.
But Shanz said he was so frustrated with the regulation, he ignored it and got 350 chickens to keep up with the demand for organic, pasteurized eggs. He said that number gave him a livable wage.
"One of these things that we're asking is, if we could take the 199 and just raise that number to 500 like they did in Ontario, what you do is you open all kinds of doors to all kinds of family farms," he said. "Our family farms in New Brunswick are struggling."
Shanz said the National Farmers Union brought the problem to the Agriculture Department in the spring, but nothing was done.
Ross Wetmore, the minister of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries, said there are reasons for the quotas — to control supply and to prevent the spread of disease in large flocks.
"But that's not to say we can't move forward and find a way to increase the amount [number] of hens and chickens that unlicensed producers have today," Wetmore said Wednesday.
Rebeka Frazer-Chiasson, the New Brunswick chair of the National Farmers Union, agrees with Shanz that changes need to be made, but to more than just the poultry quotas.
"There's a couple priorities that the National Farmers Union and other groups have been pushing for a number of years, including better promotion of New Brunswick products so that eaters that are clearly very interested in supporting New Brunswick farmers can better identify them," Frazer-Chiasson said.
But Frazer-Chiasson said the industry hasn't received enough financial support.
"We as farmers and small-scale farmers are trying to feed New Brunswick. [We] just need all of the supports that we can get."
Wetmore acknowledges the problems the industry is facing but said that before anything can be done, the department needs to discuss the situation with the National Farmers Association, the Agriculture Alliance of New Brunswick, and Egg Farmers of New Brunswick.
"I'm inclined to sit down and have a good discussion and have evidence-based [information] before I make a decision," he said.
"But I'm more than prepared to sit down and have a discussion."
With files from Information Morning Moncton, Information Morning Fredericton
