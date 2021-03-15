Farmer pleased gold mining company can't access his land without permission

A farmer in St. George is celebrating after fighting to keep a Montreal mining company from including his land in a mineral rights claim.

John Detorakis had thought his farm, Canada Green, was already protected because he'd registered it with the province's farmland identification program.

The program, also known as FLIP, is designed to preserve and protect farmland for agricultural use.

When Detorakis got a flyer in the mail last December, informing him his farm was now a part of a mineral rights claim, he decided to fight it.

He filed a complaint with the mining commissioner and won.

According to the decision, Brunswick Exploration Inc., a gold mining company based in Montreal, cannot explore for minerals on the farm without consent from Detorakis.

Permission from the Town of St. George will also be required.

"It's great. I appreciate it very much," said Detorakis, who also learned this week that he was elected mayor of St. George.

In a 20-page decision, mining commissioner Michel C. Poirier ruled the Detorakis property is considered cultivated land, and any prospecting or mining activities would cause damage to it.

Poirier did not consider the farm's registration with FLIP as a factor that would automatically keep the property from being included in a mineral claim.

"The granting of claims and minerals under the Mining Act are not incompatible with the FLIP program in my view," Poirier wrote.

He also rejected Detorakis;s request for compensation for having his farmland included in the claim.

Detorakis said overall he's pleased with the decision but getting it was a nightmare.

"The process I had to go through to actually get to that decision is so onerous," he said.

"The actual information available to the average person is very insufficient. The commissioner's office has absolutely no resources to actually fill the role of informing the public on what they need to do about getting justice in this power imbalance."

Other farmers in the area have had similar concerns about increased mining operations in the area. Detorakis said that despite the hurdles, he would encourage others to file complaints to ensure their farms are considered off-limits to mining companies.

Search for gold in southern New Brunswick worries farmers CBC News New Brunswick 5:55 Farmers who thought a provincial program protected their land were shocked the government leased the rights to the minerals underneath. 5:55

Brunswick Exploration said it had no intention of prospecting on the Detorakis farm, and as a general rule avoids farmland in its search for gold, because the geology isn't favourable.

The company said it understands the ruling, and even before it was issued, started seeking landowner permission from the hundreds of properties included in its land claim.

"We sent out a letter to everyone that is within our claim package in southern New Brunswick … and asked them permission to access their ground," said Killian Charles, the president of Brunswick Exploration.

The company's "Fundy Gold Project" mineral claim stretches from St. George along the Fundy coastline to near the border of Saint John.

The Fundy Gold Project, as listed on the Brunswick Exploration website, shows the mineral claim by the company in the white outline stretching from near Saint John to St. George. (Brunswick Exploration)

Charles said the company has received dozens of requests to stay off certain properties, which it is legally allowed to access when exploring a claim. But Charles said the company will respect those requests.

He said the company is keeping a catalogue of those properties requesting to be omitted and will keep away from them in the future.

He said he understands that mining in southern New Brunswick is relatively new, so local people are wary.

Charles said that once COVID-19 restrictions ease, the company will host information sessions to try to ease tensions between residents and the mining company.

"It's easy to slip up," he said. "And breaking that trust in the population, once you cross it, you're never coming back."