N.B. family reeling after barn fire decimates dairy herd

Scott Brown was in the barn late on that June day, after a busy day with several newborn calves, when it started.

"I was actually milking the very last cow when I smelled smoke," said Scott. "Every single cow in the barn smelled it at the exact same time … every cow was instantly to her feet."

What happened next led to the loss of 33 of the farm's 36 dairy cows, a devastating blow to Scott and Lindy Brown of Portage Vale, near Petitcodiac in southern New Brunswick.

Scott ran out of the barn to call 911. He then went back inside to unhook as many cows as he could, but had to escape when the smoke and flames came too close.

Scott said he was in the barn late, after a busy day with several newborn calves, when the fire hit. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Scott said cows can be difficult to control during a fire and will often charge back into flaming barns.

He said the flames may have spread so quickly because of the barn's tunnel ventilation system, which usually keeps the cows cooler and more comfortable.

"On that evening I think it fed the fire pretty good," said Scott.

Dream turned nightmare

The Browns bought the aging farm 11 years ago and started dairy farming five years ago.

Lindy said the farm is more than 100 years old and was showing its age when they took it over.

"At the time it hadn't been farmed in quite a while," said Lindy. "Over the past 10 years we've kind of turned it around."

The fire created a huge loss for the the entire family, she said, including their two young children.

"It's a huge part of our life, it's our livelihood, it's what we chose to do. It's where we wanted to raise our kids and it's how we wanted to raise them. So it's been a big struggle for us to watch all those years of hard work and the dreams that came along with that — to watch that disappear so quickly."

WATCH | Family's farming future in doubt after massive fire: Portage Vale dairy farm devastated by fire Duration 1:45 Scott and Lindy Brown’s 70-year-old barn burned down, killing almost all of their dairy herd.

Scott said his grandparents were dairy farmers, and farming has always been something the couple has wanted to do.

"My dream, my wife's dream, when we met at the Nova Scotia Agricultural College — that was the long term goal ... to be dairy farmers," said Scott.

While the June 28 blaze claimed 33 cows and one of the barns, it could have been worse.

The fire came close to another barn and the family home, with the heat warping the siding on the latter.

They have no idea what started the fire, but believe the barn's age — about 70 years old — may have contributed.

"It was an old barn, so who knows what could've caused it," said Lindy.

Community spirit

The community has rallied around the family.

On the night of the fire, neighbours came to help out in any way they could.

"Whenever there's a barn fire, farmers just run because they know it's all hands on deck," said Lindy.

Neighbours have also been instrumental in helping clean up, taking care of the couple's children, bringing food, taking care of their other animals and setting up a GoFundMe page. They also helped clear away the wreckage in the aftermath.

Scott Brown said the family will take the next few weeks to consider their future. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Lindy said the community is good at rallying around those that need help.

"I was not surprised by the kindness ... but it still does humble you," said Lindy. She wants every one who has helped them to know just how grateful they are and how deeply they appreciate the support.

The family will take the next few weeks to consider their farming future. The Browns say their bank is allowing them to make interest only payments on the mortgage.