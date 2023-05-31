N.B. fire evacuees share farm animal rescue stories

Some farming families in Charlotte County are thanking friends, family and strangers who acted fast this week to help get their animals safely away from forest fires.

"I've always thought the people in Charlotte County are absolutely wonderful, but … when it happens to you personally — to have that generosity poured out on you … it's so striking," said Kate Vihvelin.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday, Vihvelin was inside her home in the Bocabec area when her husband, a normally calm person, ran inside in a state of alarm.

She stepped onto the deck and saw a wall of smoke coming straight toward their farm.

As the phone rang with more warning calls from friends, Vihvelin panicked. How could they get their horse, alpacas and sheep out of harm's way? And where would they take them?

"I just absolutely felt frozen in place," she recalled.

A photo of Andrea Mulder-Slater's barn taken Sunday afternoon, with smoke visible in the distance. (Submitted by Andrea Mulder-Slater)

"It was a very bad feeling. My mind was just reeling in circles."

Not far away, Andrea Mulder-Slater was in a similar situation.

Her family's horse and three goats have never travelled anywhere, but that was going to have to change — and quick — because fire was only a few kilometres away and moving very quickly.

Lucky for all of them, cooler heads farther removed from the danger were already springing into action.

Friends on Kerrs Ridge got in touch with Mulder-Slater, offering a spot in a trailer that was coming to move horses.

Then word came from another friend in Back Bay whose mother, Beverly Short-Mitchell, was already on the way with a horse trailer.

Alpacas named Fiona, Zola and Christina Rossetti pictured at their temporary home with Lisa Mckay. (Submitted by Kate Vihvelin)

And other friends in Bayside, Kaitlynn and Brandon Mitchell of Little Acres Farm, offered to come for the goats.

"People were moving towards us before we even knew, without even being asked," said Mulder-Slater.

"It was an incredible relief," she said. "It just felt sort of surreal."

Likewise, Vihvelin got a call from her niece, Donna MacKenzie-Boone, who had already lined up temporary boarding space and a family with a horse trailer to come to the rescue.

"I could not believe my ears," she said.

"I thought, oh, it's such a large thing for them to do … I don't even know if I can accept this generosity. But then I knew, well, I have to."

Sheep friends Elizabeth Barrett and J. Heriott in a stall at Lisa McKay's farm. (Submitted by Kate Vihvelin)

Vihvelin says the Hatt family of Back Bay pulled into her yard and got right to work.

Their daughter, who happens to be a 16-year-old champion barrel racer, went into the barn, "haltered my horse, led her out so calmly and led her beautifully on the trailer. It was as though the horse always walked on a trailer like that, which she doesn't," said Vihvelin.

The alpaca and sheep were not nearly as co-operative.

"Those animals resisted with all their might," said Vihvelin.

It took three men using brute force to load them onto the trailer, hard and fast, she said.

"They knew they had to do it, and they did it. It was amazing."

Down the road, Mulder-Slater's husband and Brandon Mitchell had a similar struggle lifting goats into Mitchell's pickup truck.

Geoff Slater with Simon, one of the goats who was not enthusiastic about being put in a pickup truck to evacuate. (Submitted by Andrea Mulder-Slater)

"They're not necessarily willing to just hop into a vehicle," she said. And one of them is close to 175 lbs.

There was a different type of hitch in the plan for moving their horse: Short-Mitchell was stuck at a road barricade.

At one point, it seemed like the best option was going to be letting the horse go and driving a vehicle behind him up the highway, hoping Short-Mitchell could catch him on the other end.

Information Morning - Saint John 16:25 Getting animals to safety during a wildfire It wasn't just people and house pets who had to flee homes in the fire zone near Saint Andrews. Horses and other large animals had to be moved out of harm's way. Bocabec residents Kate Vihvelin and Andrea Mulder-Slater speak with Rachel cave about getting their animals to safety.

"I was panicking," said Mulder-Slater. "I said, 'It's too far, we can't do it. It's too hot.' And just at that moment … I saw this truck with this old horse trailer just barrelling down the road."

It was Short-Mitchell. She had persuaded the people keeping the barricade to let her through.

"She's a feisty lady from what I understand," said Mulder-Slater.

The horse, Diesel, was taken to Salt Wind Farms in Pocologan, where Kailynn Boudreau has offered to keep him as long as necessary and bring him back home after that.

Vihvelin's animals are staying with Lisa McKay in St. George.

"She just opened her arms, welcomed me with again such generosity and said, 'Your animals are so welcome here, we have space, they are safe, they'll be well looked after, don't worry.'"

Piper — aka Kashmir Blue — having lunch at her new location. (Submitted by Kate Vihvelin)

"It was really astonishing and so humbling," said Vihvelin.

"This is such a hard-working area and people are very busy all the time. … People don't stop until 8 o'clock — 9 o'clock at night — until it's really dark. They're busy doing whatever … chores and jobs. They're working sort of around the clock. … And for them to drop everything and immediately come where it's needed is amazing."

Vihvelin and Mulder-Slater were able to return to their homes Tuesday night, but don't want to rush the animals back in case they end up having to evacuate again.

Officials said Wednesday, the danger has not passed yet.