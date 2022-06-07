Famous on 'the Twitter': Viral sensation for Fredericton retiree urging acts of kindness

It all started, as many things do, with a lively discussion around the family dinner table.

Sunday dinners around the Ross family table in Fredericton began during the time of COVID-19 bubbles and have carried on since.

Along with Mike Ross and his wife, Sheila, their daughter Elizabeth Kearns was there Sunday night with her husband and two children and Kearns's sister and brother. In other words, a full house.

The ribs from Nana's recipe were cleaned off the bones, and Shelia Ross had brought out her homemade dad's cookies.

The subject was social media.

We were talking about social media at dinner & my Dad says “I’ve never been on the Twitter. I want to be famous on the Twitter.”<br><br>So, Twitter…here’s my dad. He’s hoping for 5 likes. That’s famous enough for him. <a href="https://t.co/NsR25wwiR5">pic.twitter.com/NsR25wwiR5</a> —@mrstmak

Mike Ross, 74, asked daughter Elizabeth about the online world of social media, and they started to talk about Facebook, then Instagram versus Twitter, and that's where it all began, she said.

Ross said he's been on Facebook for years because of the international exchange students he knows.

"I keep track of their weddings and their babies and university graduations and PhDs and all that sort of stuff. I rarely post. I wish people happy birthday a lot, but beyond that, I'm really not involved in social media."

"He said, 'I've never been on the Twitter. I want to be famous on the Twitter," Kearns told CBC's Maritime Noon.

She took him at his word and snapped a photo, right there at the table.

"He wanted to put his photo up … so Twitter, here's my dad," she said.

And that should have been the end of the story.

But it wasn't.

It's mind-blowing to think that this happens, and it's happened to me. - Mike Ross

Hoping for five likes — "that's famous enough for him" — Kearns watched her father, a retired CEO of Habitat for Humanity "take the world by storm."

For his part, Ross said he just wanted to understand "how anybody could do anything in 240 characters."

"After dessert, we hit 34 [likes]. I thought, this is crazy," Ross said.

"And then, almost hourly, Elizabeth was giving me updates. And finally at one point ... she said, 'What are you going to tell your people? You have to give them some advice.'"

4,000-plus comments

Ross and Kearns decided he should ask everyone liking and retweeting to perform a random act of kindness.

"Because that's something that I like to do," Ross said. "Or send some money to the Kiwanis Foundation of Canada.

"We got one response, I know, from a lady or girl in Australia who said she was going to do a random act of kindness ... so I hope I hope she did it."

Kearns, who is senior development manager, fundraising, for the Chalmers Foundation, said there have been responses from the Isle of Mann, "lots of fans in Ireland and Scotland, South Africa, Nigeria," and many from the U.S..

The post went up Sunday night. As of Tuesday, it has been liked more than 300,000 times, retweeted more than 11,000 times and viewed 9 million times. Let that sink in.

And then there are the comments. More than 4,200 of them.

Elizabeth Kearns and her dad, Mike Ross, taken Sunday night. (Submitted by Elizabeth Kearns)

The comments have been a lot fun to read.

Some loved Ross's "snappy dress shirt" with the paisley cuffs. But Kearns said many of the people who took the time to respond to the Tweet commented on the kindness in her father's eyes and said he looks like a wonderful person.

"And he is," Kearns said with pride.

This whole thread is lovely. You and your Dad sound wonderful! 👏💛 —@ChrisWr21053732

"He was offline a little bit [Monday]. He had driven to Saint John to take a friend to cancer treatment so was unable to, you know, pass his advice on until he was home from that. But that just speaks to the kind of person that he is. And, you know, if if more people were like that, I think the world would be a much better place"

As for Ross, he still can't quite get his head around this whole, crazy social media ride.

"It's mind-blowing to think that this happens," he said. "And it's happened to me. ... It's great fun."

"With so much heavy news these days," Kearns said, "maybe it was just the smile that folks needed to cheer up their day.