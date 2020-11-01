Family home in Quispamsis damaged in fire
A family home in Quispamsis, N.B., sustained major damage after going up in flames on Sunday afternoon.
The Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Roberts Lane at 3:25 p.m.
Fire Chief Bill Ireland said the house, a single-family bungalow, was left "heavily damaged" after the fire burned through the roof.
The family was not at home at the time of the fire, but three dogs were rescued. The Red Cross has been requested to assist the family.
Ireland said the flames have all been "knocked down," although the situation remains an active incident and firefighters were still on scene as of 4:45 p.m.
